Heading out for work? Wear light and comfortable clothes as it’s going to be a hot, and hazy day across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be sunny to partly cloudy, hot and hazy at times during daytime. Low clouds will appear over the East coast by morning, may be convective by afternoon Eastward.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 45 and 49 °C. And, the lowest will be between 28 and 33 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 50.2 °C in Al Shawamekh (Abu Dhabi) at 15.00 UAE local time
It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas especially Westward, with a chance of fog or mist formation.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility, with a speed reaching 40 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.