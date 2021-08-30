Dubai: It’s going to be a hazy and sunny day for UAE residents as winds are expected to blow dust.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times over some areas, especially eastwards – in Fujairah. Cloud formation is expected to especially increase in the afternoon.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, being in the low to high 40s on average with maximum temperatures hitting 44 °C ‐ 46 °C. The relative humidity is expected to reach up to 80 per cent.
Dubai is currently at 28 °C with sunny skies.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.