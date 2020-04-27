Minimum temperatures being 20°C to 24°C across the emirates

Dubai: UAE residents woke up to rainfall in parts of Abu Dhabi. Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, Hatta and Al Awir in Dubai, Bani Yas and Tarif Road in Abu Dhabi were some areas that received scattered rainfall.

In general, your day is looking hazy and partly cloudy. Residents can expect rainfall during the day. If you are heading outside, carry an umbrella as a precaution.

Light to moderate winds will be blowing over some areas, which may carry dust with it, thus hampering visibility.

In general, temperatures will be between 34 °Cto 39°C with minimum temperatures being 20°C to 24°C