Rain lashed over some parts of UAE during the early morning. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

UAE weather: Residents in the UAE can expect light rainfall over scattered areas of the UAE, accompanied by thunder and lightning, on Sunday, May 3.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), your day is looking dusty. Strong winds might blow over parts of the UAE, at a speed of 22 to 32km/hr and these winds can carry blowing dust with it, affecting visibility. If you’re driving in particular, residents are urged to be careful to avoid accidents.

Many parts of the UAE received heavy rainfall last week, and such rainy conditions are predicted today. If you’re heading outdoors then we advise residents to take precautions and carry an umbrella.

Seas will be moderate to rough today. High temperatures across the emirates are going to be between 32°C to 39°C, across the emirates.