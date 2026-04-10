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UAE weather: Rain, rising winds and dust forecast for Saturday

Cloudy skies, gusty winds and scattered showers forecast across UAE

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Temperatures near 33°C as showers hit scattered areas nationwide.
Temperatures near 33°C as showers hit scattered areas nationwide.
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Abu Dhabi: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected across the UAE on Saturday, with convective cloud formation bringing a chance of rain over scattered areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In its daily forecast, the NCM said winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing blowing dust, with southeasterly to northeasterly winds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h.

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Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times with cloud activity, while conditions in the Oman Sea will remain slight to moderate.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of around 33°C in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and 32°C in Dubai and Sharjah, with slightly cooler conditions in coastal and island areas, including 28°C in Dalma and 27°C in Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs. Overnight lows are forecast to range between 18°C and 22°C across most parts of the country.

Humidity levels will vary, with maximum levels reaching up to 85 per cent in coastal areas such as Fujairah and Liwa, while inland areas are expected to see lower minimum humidity levels of around 20 per cent.

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