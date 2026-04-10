UAE weather: Rain, rising winds and dust forecast for Saturday

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of around 33°C in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and 32°C in Dubai and Sharjah, with slightly cooler conditions in coastal and island areas, including 28°C in Dalma and 27°C in Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs. Overnight lows are forecast to range between 18°C and 22°C across most parts of the country.