Dubai: Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in the early hours on Thursday, in Fujairah and Sharjah's Kalba. According to the National Center of Meteorology, cloudy skies and rainy weather will be seen in eastern and southern regions of the country.
Across the other parts of the UAE, the weather will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies. The NCM said: "Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime and clouds will appear Eastward and Southward, becoming convective at times associated with rainfall."
Temperatures across the country see a gradual decrease. In coastal areas, including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 31-33°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 33-36°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 22-27°C. Minimum temperatures in mountainous regions will dip to 19°C.
Expect a slight breeze through the day. The NCM in the daily weather forecast predicted: "Light to moderate winds at times."
Humid by evening
The NCM added that relative humidity is expected to hit 80-85 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
"Humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas," the NCM said in the daily weather forecast.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in slight in Oman Sea.