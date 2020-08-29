Residents can expect a warm day with mostly sunny and partly cloudy to cloudy skies across the UAE.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be “sunny to partly cloudy at times and low clouds will appear over the eastern coast during the morning, with the chance of convective clouds formation over some eastern areas by afternoon, which may be associated with some rainfall.”
Winds are expected to cause dust and sand to blow across the country through the day.
The NCM said: “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand.”
A warm breeze is expected at a speed of 22-35 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 42 – 46 °C in internal areas, 37 – 41°C in coastal areas, and 32 – 36°C in mountainous areas.
Humidity will be high in the UAE with 60-80 percent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 percent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.