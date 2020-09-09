1.1634587-3427556590
Cloudy weather in Dubai. Image Credit: Sankha Kar/Gulf News
Also in this package

Dubai: UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies and high humidity, especially at night.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies will be looking generally clear to partly cloudy. The amount of clouds is expected increase during the afternoon eastwards like in Fujairah.

See more

The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Thursday morning, with a probability of mist and fog formation, especially over coastal areas.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 28 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.

The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust is expected to hinder horizontal visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.

See more

Dubai is currently at 31 °C with hazy skies.

The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.