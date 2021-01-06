Going out? Always carry a jacket or an umbrella as the temperature is dropping and it’s getting colder, and there is a chance of rainfall.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some Western areas, the sea and islands with a chance of light rainfall in parts of Abu Dhabi. Motorists are advised to drive with extra caution as the roads will be slippery when wet.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 22 and 27 °C. And, the lowest will be between 9 and 14 °C.
The lowest temperature recorded early morning at 7.15am today was 1.9 °C in Raknah in Abu Dhabi.
It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a chance of mist formation over some Southern and Western areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be moderate to rough Northward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.