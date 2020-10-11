Dubai: UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies with hazy conditions at times.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking fair to partly cloudy at times, with convective clouds forming eastwards.
As night approaches the relative humidity is expected to increase on Monday, especially over internal areas.
The conditions are also going to be hazy at times.
The temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 28 °C with sunny skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.