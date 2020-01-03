Visibility is going to be poor, less than 1,000 meters

Fog in Dubai Image Credit: Fermel Fuentes/Gulf News

Dubai: Dense fog formation has been reported over some internal parts of the UAE on January 3, Friday leading to poor visibility conditions for motorists. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a yellow and red warning for residents to be on the lookout as visibility is going to be poor, less than 1,000 meters.

Fog was reported over Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road and some parts of Abu Dhabi this morning.

If you’re heading outdoors we advise residents to take precautions as it is colder today. Drive carefully in foggy conditions.