Dubai: If you are hitting the road this morning, especially in parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, be careful as visibility might be low due to dusty conditions.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy especially northwards and over the islands, with a significant drop in temperatures.
Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah have partly cloudy skies.
This morning, NCM reported dusty conditions due to the winds in parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah with deterioration of horizontal visibility.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 –35 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h at times.
The temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to mid 30s on average.
Dubai is currently at 28 °C.
The relative humidity is currently at 36 per cent across the UAE. The humidity is expected to increase by night and Sunday morning over some internal areas.
Conditions at the sea are expected to be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in Oman Sea.