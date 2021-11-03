UAE residents can expect foggy, sunny and partly cloudy weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be sunny to partly cloudy especially Eastward.
The weather bureau has issued red and yellow fog alerts in parts of the UAE. Dense fog were reported in Al Minhad in Dubai, Al Marjan, Ras Al Khaimah, Abu Al Abyad Island, Al Rahba, Al Taweelah, Al Wathba, Bani Yas Bridge in Abu Dhabi, Gasyoura and Al Hamra in Al Dhafra area, and Rimah, Al Khaznah, Al Ain.
Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility on the roads because of heavy fog.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 34 and 38 °C. And, the lowest will be between 20 and 24 °C. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 39.5 °C in Al Dhaid (Sharjah) at 13.45 UAE local time.
Humidity levels will increase by night and Thursday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 30 Km/hr.
The sea is relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.