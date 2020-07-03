It’s going to be a warm day in the UAE, however parts of Abu Dhabi and Fujairah might receive rainfall.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be “fair to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning, with a probability of some convective clouds formation Southward by afternoon, may be associated with rainfall”.
Winds are expected to cause dust and sand to blow across the country through the day.
The NCM said: “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand.”
A warm breeze is expected at a speed of 18-20 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 44 – 48 °C in internal areas, 40 – 44°C in coastal areas, and 35 – 38°C in mountainous areas.
The sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.