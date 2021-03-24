It's a sunny day across the emirates. UAE residents can do some outdoor activities and take advantage of sunglight and get the essential Vitamin D for healthy bones.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times Eastward, with another increase in temperatures.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, with a speed of 10 - 20 reaching 30 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 33 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 33 and 38 °C. And, the lowest will be between 16 and 20 °C.