UAE residents can expect mostly sunny and partly cloudy across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, with another decrease in temperatures.
We can expect some moderate Westerly to Northwesterly fresh winds, with a speed of 15 - 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be rough in the Arabian Gulf with wave height reaching 6 feet in the offshore sea of the Oman sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 34 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 30 and 36 °C. And, the lowest will be between 18 and 23 °C.