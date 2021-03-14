UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather across the emirates today.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair to partly cloudy, with another slight decrease in temperatures.
It is going to be humid by night and Monday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly winds becoming fresh at times, with a speed of 15 - 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 28 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 27 and 32 °C. And, the lowest will be between 15 and 20 °C.