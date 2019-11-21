Heavy to moderate rainfall was reported during the night in parts of Ajman, Dubai, Umm Al Quwain and Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Instagram/ NCM

It will be more rain and overcast skies for the UAE today, the National Center of Meteorology has said. According to the daily forecast: "Cloudy to partly cloudy over some areas and, some convective clouds will appear during day times, especially over internal and eastern areas with a chance of rainfall. Moderate winds, freshening at times, especially with clouds. Sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea."

Heavy to moderate rainfall was reported during the night in parts of Ajman, Dubai, Umm Al Quwain and Abu Dhabi. Light to heavy rainfall was also reported in some parts of the Abu Dhabi early on Thursday. A detailed area wise report shows that coastal areas around Fujairah and some parts of Abu Dhabi may receive rainfall in the day.

Videos of rain were also shared by Instagram users

Will there be more cloud seeding?

An official from NCM had told Gulf News on Wednesday that cloud seeding will continue only if "there are clouds that can potentially be seeded".

Rough seas

An alert was issued witha warning of rough sees: "Continuity of rough sea in Arabian Gulf and Oman sea due to fresh to strong Northwesterly wind reaching to 50 km/hr at times especially with clouds activity till 8:00am Thursday 21 / 11 / 2019."

A fog alert was also issued between 5:00am-8am in the country, warning of low visibility on roads.