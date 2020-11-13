UAE residents can expect pleasant weather across the country today with a chance of rainfall in some areas.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), weather will be “partly cloudy in general, becoming cloudy at times over the sea and the islands”. These clouds may be associated with rainfall, the NCM said.
Motorists have been advised to drive carefully on wet roads.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 31 -35°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 13-18°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 30-34°C, and 27-31°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr.”
Humidity will be at 60-80 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-60 per cent.
The sea will be moderate becoming rough by late night and Saturday morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in in Oman Sea.