Light rain hit parts of Khorfakkan and Fujairah on Wednesday.
The Met Office recorded rainfall in Wadi Al Shees on Khorfakkan Road and Wadi Sidr in Fujairah.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow alert indicating that some eastern parts of the country will see cloudy weather and convective clouds till 7.30pm.
According to the NCM, more rainfall is expected this week. Till Saturday, October 21, partly cloudy skies are expected along with "chance of some convective clouds formation eastward with a probability of rainfall by afternoon", NCM said in a weekly forecast.
The NCM usually monitors convective clouds, which rise upwards and look similar to cotton balls piled on top of one another. The NCM monitors these clouds as they move over the country and dispatches cloud seeding flights, in order to maximise rainfall over the country.