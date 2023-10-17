Scattered rainfall hit parts of the UAE on Tuesday afternoon. The Met Office reported of rain in parts of Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, and Dubai.
While light to moderate rain fell over parts of Abu Dhabi, Khorfakkan, and Fujairah, Al Marmoom area in Dubai recieved heavy rainfall, according to the National Center of Meteorology. A video shared by the weather bureay shows showers in Saih Al Salam, a village in Dubai's Al Marmoom area.
According to the NCM, more rainfall is expected this week. Till Saturday, October 21, partly cloudy skies are expected along with "chance of some convective clouds formation eastward with a probability of rainfall by afternoon", NCM said in a weekly forecast.
Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to be careful due to the rain, and to adhere to the variable speed limit shown on the signs and electronic information boards, with our wishes for your safety.