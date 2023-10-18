Heavy rainfall with hail hit parts of the UAE on Wednesday afternoon. The Met Office reported of rain in parts of Ras Al Khaimah and Khorfakkan
A video shared by the weather bureay shows showers in in Khor Fakkan.
According to the NCM, more rainfall is expected this week. Till Saturday, October 21, partly cloudy skies are expected along with "chance of some convective clouds formation eastward with a probability of rainfall by afternoon", NCM said in a weekly forecast.
The NCM usually monitors convective clouds, which rise upwards and look similar to cotton balls piled on top of one another. The NCM monitors these clouds as they move over the country and dispatches cloud seeding flights, in order to maximise rainfall over the country.