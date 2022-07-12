Dubai: The weather across the UAE will continue to be hot today. However, some parts of the country might receive rainfall according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM forecast: "Partly cloudy with a chance of rainy convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon and may be associated with light rainfall Westward."
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 36-42°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 23-27°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 34-39°C, and 29-33°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 65-80 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 35-55 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.