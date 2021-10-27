Dubai: Residents of Fujairah woke up to rain and windy conditions on Tuesday morning.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times over some areas, especially eastwards in Fujairah.
The NCM issued a yellow alert due to the showers and wind.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to slightly drop, being in the low 30s on average with maximum temperatures hitting 33 °C ‐ 36 °C.
Dubai is currently at 24 °C with sunny skies.
The relative humidity is expected to reach up to 85 per cent, increasing at night and on Thursday morning over western areas such as parts of Abu Dhabi.