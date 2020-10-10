UAE residents can expect sunny weather, and partly cloudy with a chance of rainfall Eastward, so always bring your umbrella when going outdoors.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy over scattered areas with a chance of convective clouds formation by afternoon Eastward maybe associated with rainfall. Temperatures tend to decrease.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 35 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 38 and 42 °C. And, the lowest will be between 21 and 24 °C.