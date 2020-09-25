reader picture fog weather
Fog in Dubai Canal and Shaikh Zayed Road Image Credit: Krishna Prasad/Gulf News reader
It’s good time to go to the beach or desert camping with family and friends as the weather is mostly sunny across the emirates.

Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair in general and partly cloudy by afternoon eastward.

It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation especially westward.

The NCM has issued yellow fog alert in some parts of Al Ruwais, Ghiyathi – Al Mirfa, Al Dhafra area in Abu Dhabi. Motorists are advised to take extra precautions due to poor visibility on the roads.

Fog formation Image Credit: NCM/Instagram

We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime with a speed of 18 – 28 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Sea state Image Credit: NCM/Instagram

Current temperature in Dubai is 42 °C.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 46 °C. And, the lowest will be between 25 and 29 °C.