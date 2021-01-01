Going out? Always carry an umbrella as there is a chance of rain in parts of Abu Dhabi. Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully as the roads will be slippery when wet.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some Western areas, sea and the island by noon with a chance of light rain in some areas of Abu Dhabi.
It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning over internal areas, especially Westward.
We can expect some moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds in general, freshening at times causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.
The sea is predicted to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 26 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 22 and 26 °C. And, the lowest will be between 9 and 13 °C.