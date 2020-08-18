reader picture weather
Dubai skylines Image Credit: Rajivkumar Birajdar/Gulf News reader
UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather across the emirates.

Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy at times with a chance of some convective clouds Eastward by afternoon.

It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas, with a chance of fog and mist formation.

We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

NCM
Today's sea state Image Credit: NCM/Instagram

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 40 °C.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 46 °C. And, the lowest will be between 29 and 33 °C.