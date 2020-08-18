UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy at times with a chance of some convective clouds Eastward by afternoon.
SEE MORE
- Expired residence visas: Deadline to leave the UAE extended to November 17
- UAE: Bank delays approval for deferment of loan repayment due to COVID-19 crisis?
- UAE: ‘My bank gave me Dh156 cashback, instead of Dh1,219.06 on my credit card. Please help!’
- UAE: Applying for a loan? Here is how you can check your credit score
It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas, with a chance of fog and mist formation.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 40 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 46 °C. And, the lowest will be between 29 and 33 °C.