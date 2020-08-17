1 of 11
Lightning illuminates the sky over the eastern span of the Bay Bridge as a storm passed through the area in San Francisco, California.
Image Credit: AP
Step leaders branch out from cloud to ground lightning strikes as an early morning storm rips across the Santa Rosa plain near Healdsburg, California.
Image Credit: AP
A rare summer thunderstorm brought lightning that sparked several small blazes in Northern California on Sunday.
Image Credit: AP
The severe storm system rolled through the San Francisco and Monterey Bay areas early Sunday, packing a combination of dry lightning and high winds that triggered wildfires throughout the region.
Image Credit: AP
A lightning strike hits the surrounding hills near Marsh Creek Road in Brentwood, California.
Image Credit: AP
Smoke from a vegetation fire caused by a lightning strike rises into the sky as seen from Marsh Creek Road in Brentwood, California.
Image Credit: AP
Image Credit: AP
Lightning forks over the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge as a storm passes over Oakland, California.
Image Credit: AP
Image Credit: AP
Image Credit: AP
Image Credit: AP