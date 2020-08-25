UAE residents can enjoy the activities outdoors as it's mostly sunny across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy and low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning and some convective clouds may form over the mountains by afternoon. It is humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation Northward.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 42 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 46 °C. And, the lowest will be between 28 and 32 °C.