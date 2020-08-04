UAE residents can expect gradual decrease in temperatures across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy at times. Some clouds will appear Eastward by afternoon. Temperatures will gradually decrease. It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas especially Northward with a chance of fog or mist formation.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 28 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 43 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 45 and 49 °C. And, the lowest will be between 30 and 34 °C.