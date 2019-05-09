Convective clouds could form over eastern mountains Friday that could give some rain

A resident protects herself from the sun on a hot and humid afternoon in Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Forecasters are expecting a slight decrease in temperature in parts of the UAE this weekend and chances of light showers in Fujairah and Al Ain on Friday.

The country will have fair to partly cloudy weather in general, with a chance of convective clouds formation that could give “few rain” over the eastern mountains by Friday afternoon, according to the weather bulletin from the National Centre of Meteorology.

The mercury is expected to drop slightly by around one to two degrees from 38C on Thursday in Dubai to 37C on Friday and 35C on Saturday.

A similar two-degree drop is expected in Abu Dhabi from Thursday to Saturday with highs of 36C.

Highs of 40C to 42C is expected in interior regions on Friday before dropping to 38C to 40C.

However, more saturated, sticky air will blow along the coast as humidity will reach 90 per cent in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Friday and in Sharjah on Friday and Saturday.

Conditions could be hazy during the day as light to moderate northwesterly to north-easterly winds, freshening at times, could kick up dust and sand on Friday until Sunday.