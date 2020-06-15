Dubai: UAE residents can expect cloudy conditions in the country today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), cloud cover is expected to increase during the day. Low clouds are expected over some parts of the country.
The level of humidity is expected to increase tonight and early Tuesday morning. The per cent of humidity will be between 70 to 90 per cent, so you can expect your evening to be sultry.
Humid weather is expected to continue in the UAE till Wednesday.
Your day is also looking hot, especially in the internal parts of the country, by afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be between 44°C to 48°C.
Strong winds will blow at a speed of 16 to 28km/hr over some parts of the country.