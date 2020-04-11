Hot and dusty day ahead, partly cloudy skies. It might rain in these areas...

It will be a hot and dusty day in the UAE. According to UAE's National Center of Meteorology, today's weather forecast shows that today will be, "hot and dusty during and partly cloudy over some areas with a chance of convective clouds formation eastwards with a probability of rainfall by afternoon".

While some areas might see overcast skies, there is a chance of light scattered rainfall in Fujairah and Dhaid regions.

Temperatures saw a significant increase this week. The maximum temperatures in most parts of the country will cross 40°C especially in Abu Dhabi. Across the UAE, the maximum temperatures in internal areas will be between 41-44 °C, and 38-40 °C in coastal areas. Mountainous areas will see temperature highs between 27-32 °C.

The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday afternoon, April 10, was 44.5°C in Al Ruwais.

Light to moderate winds at speeds of 20-30km/h going up to a maximum of 36km/h. throughout the day will cause blowing dust, sand and deterioration of horizontal visibility at times. If you have to step out for essential work, it's best be cautious.

Relative humidity will be moderate, between 20-30 per cent in the day hitting a maximum of 65 per cent.

The sea along the UAE's coastline will also be moderate. No warnings were issued.