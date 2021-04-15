It will be a warm and dusty day in the UAE today. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be “generally clear to partly cloudy at times and low clouds will appear over western and eastern areas of the country,”
The NCM also added that it will be “rather hot during daytime” and dusty as well.
The NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 30, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 38-43°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 17-22°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 37-42°C, and 23-28°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 55-75 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-60 per cent.
The sea will be moderate becoming rough by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.