Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a dust alert to warn motorists in Al Ain to be extra careful and to slow down, as blowing dust will cause low horizontal visibility.
According to the NCM, the weather will be dusty to partly cloudy at times with a chance of some convective clouds formation, which may cause rain eastward by afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 43 and 47°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 40 to 44°C in the coastal areas and islands and 31 to 36°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 48°C in Sweihan, Al Ain at 2.30pm.
It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.
Expect light to moderate wind, and fresh at times causing blowing and suspended dust may reduce horizontal visibility.
Winds in Northwesterly direction will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be rough Westward becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.