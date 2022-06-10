Dubai: Dont' forget your sunscreens and umbrellas if you are heading outdoors, the weather will be hot and dusty today in the UAE.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), we can expect some low clouds to appear over the eastern coast by morning.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 43 and 48°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 41 to 46°C in the coastal areas and islands and 33 to 38°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 48.7°C in Owtaid, Al Dhafrah region at 2.15pm.
Expect light to moderate winds especially over the sea westward, causing blowing and suspended dust. Winds in direction from Southwesterly to Northwesterly will be at a speed of 10 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate, becoming rough gradually by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.