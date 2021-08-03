Dubai: Residents of internal parts of Sharjah and Fujairah experienced rainy conditions as cloud formation increased in the east of the UAE.
Social media users shared pictures and videos of the showers in parts of Sharjah and Fujairah on Tuesday afternoon. In some areas, UAE residents experienced heavy rain combined with strong winds.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), cloud formation increased in the eastern part of the UAE and yellow and orange alerts were issued due to convective cloud formation.
It rained in Sharjah’s Al Madam and Maliha area.
Rainy conditions are also expected on Thursday and Friday, gradually decreasing over the next week.
Parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai also have strong winds blowing and dusty conditions in exposed areas.