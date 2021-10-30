Dubai: With clear weather and morning temperatures around 23°C in Dubai, the weather is perfect if you are planning a picninc or an outdoor run on the second day of Dubai Fitness Challenge.
According the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today the weather across the UAE will be clear and partly cloudy in the Eastern regions. While Fujairah and its surrounding areas have been recieving rainfall over the last few weeks, no rainfall has been predicted for today by the NCM.
In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 32-35°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 34-37°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 19-26°C.
The maximum temperature recorded on Friday afternoon was 37.1°C.
Meanwhile, the lowest minimum temperature recorded on Friday was 14.1°C1 in Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah.
Expect a slight breeze through the day. The NCM in the daily weather forecast predicted: "Light to moderate winds through the day."
The NCM added that relative humidity will increase towards night and is expected to hit 85 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
The NCM added: "Humid by night and Sunday morning with probability of mist formation over some internal areas."
The sea along the UAE's coastle will be relatively, the NCM added.