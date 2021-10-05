Sharjah skyline Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Today, the weather conditions in the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy or hazy at times, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). However, some parts of the country will see partly cloudy to cloudy weather with a chance of rainfall.

The NCM said: “The weather in general will be partly cloudy to cloudy especially over the Eastern areas extending to some internal areas, with some rainy convective clouds formation.”

Also, a warm breeze will blow across the country during the day. The NCM said: “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, will result in blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 15 - 25, reaching 35 km/hr.” Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.

There is a gradual decrease in the temperatures. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 31 and 38°C and the lowest temperature is expected to be 23-26°C.

In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 28-35°C, and 27-31°C in the mountainous regions.

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.

Humidity will be moderate in the UAE with 70-85 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 per cent and 65-85 per cent in the internal areas.