Dubai: UAE residents are currently experiencing strong winds and dusty conditions due to a movement in clouds.
Convective clouds are moving towards Dubai from Al Ain and are causing strong winds to blow, suspending sand into the air, according to a representative from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
Jebel Ali and Sharjah residents are also experiencing unstable conditions.
Such conditions are expected to last till sunset, returning on Wednesday at around 12pm till the evening.
Due to the cloud activity, there is also a chance of rainfall in Al Ain and internal areas of Dubai, NCM told Gulf News.
Currently it is heavily raining in Dubai’s Lahbab area.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The temperatures are expected to be in the low to high 40s on average.