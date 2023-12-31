Dubai: UAE residents woke up to foggy skies on the last day of 2023 and a weather alert is out due to the mist.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), fog formation and mist were reported in parts of the UAE, on Sunday morning, such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain. The NCM issued red and yellow alerts.
Abu Dhabi Police posted on social media that speed limits were reduced in some parts of the Emirate due to the fog.
As for the rest of the day, skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny to partly cloudy. Low clouds are expected to appear over eastern and coastal areas, such as Fujairah, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, by afternoon, with a chance of rain. Dubai is currently at 19°C.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and Monday morning with foggy conditions in internal areas such as Al Ain. The maximum humidity is expected to hit 95 per cent.
The sea is expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf.