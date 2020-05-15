The relative humidity is likely to increase at night and foggy conditions to return

Foggy Dubai morning. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: The weather bureau has issued warnings for drivers in the UAE as it is a foggy Friday morning.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has posted yellow and red weather alerts in parts of the UAE.

The NCM called on drivers to take all precautions and follow traffic regulations because of the chance of fog formation with poor visibility, especially over internal and western areas.

Earlier today, it was foggy around Zayed City, Al Dafra, Sweihan in Abu Dhabi.

Such conditions started at midnight and are expected to continue till 8am today.

As night approaches, the relative humidity is expected to increase and foggy conditions are expected again till early morning on Saturday, especially in Abu Dhabi.

According to NCM skies across the emirates are looking clear to partly cloudy, with a slight increase in temperatures.

The temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to low 40s on average.

Dubai is currently at 27 °C.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 28 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.