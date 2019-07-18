Dubai: Today’s weather forecast, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, would be fair in general and partly cloudy over some Eastern areas by afternoon. It will be humid by night and Friday early morning over some Northern and Internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation. So be extra careful when you are driving due to reduced visibility during foggy conditions. Slow down and stay focused on the road. Refrain from using your phone while driving to avoid road accident.