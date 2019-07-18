Dubai: Today’s weather forecast, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, would be fair in general and partly cloudy over some Eastern areas by afternoon. It will be humid by night and Friday early morning over some Northern and Internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation. So be extra careful when you are driving due to reduced visibility during foggy conditions. Slow down and stay focused on the road. Refrain from using your phone while driving to avoid road accident.
We can expect some light to moderate Westerly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 42 km/hr, especially over the sea.
Sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times, especially westward during daytime in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 36°C. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41 and 45°C. And, the lowest will be between 26 and 32 °C.