Be careful if you are hitting the road this morning, as a red and yellow fog alert was issued by the weather bureau in some parts of the UAE.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the coastal areas and some internal areas till 8.30am,” today.
Also fog reported in parts of Dubai such as the Expo 2020 Dubai area and Al Barsha.
According to the UAE’s weather bureau, today’s skies will be sunny to partly cloudy at times.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 38 and 43°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 21-25°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 33-38°C, and 26-32°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds at times at a speed of 15– 25km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Monday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 per cent, and 60-90 per cent in the internal areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea, the NCM added.