Dubai: It’s a foggy morning in some parts of the UAE and an alert was issued due to rough conditions at sea.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking clear to partly cloudy across the UAE.
This morning, residents of parts of Abu Dhabi such as Al Ain and Sweihan area woke up to foggy conditions.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and early morning on Wednesday, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Abu Dhabi.
The relative humidity is currently at 73 per cent across the UAE.
The temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to high 30s on average.
Dubai is currently at 23 °C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea is expected to be rough at the Arabian Gulf and the NCM has issued an alert.