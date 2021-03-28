1 of 12
DUBAI FOOD FESTIVAL KICKS OFF ON SUNDAY: One of the most exciting events of the year is the Dubai Food Festival (DFF). The annual festival of all things food is back, but with precautionary guidelines in place. The city-wide festival of food will be celebrating the culinary capital of the region, Dubai, with a 24-day event that will showcase Dubai’s gastronomy offerings. Expect specially-curated menus at top restaurants in Dubai offering fine dining meals at attractive prices that save customers up to 50 per cent when dining out. The event, which takes place until April 17, will focus on four main highlights of Dubai’s food scene: rich culinary diversity; authentic and homegrown cuisine; unique restaurant experiences; value for money.
Image Credit: Images sourced from Facebook.com/DubaiFoodFest
CELEBRATE THE COLOURFUL HOLI FESTIVAL: Known around the world for its fun-filled ritual of paint-throwing creating technicolour, Holi is the Indian festival of colours that is all about new beginnings. The joyous two-day event will be celebrated in the UAE with plenty of foodie deals. During the Holi Festival, friends, family and neighbours meet to celebrate throwing powder dye into the air, covering all in attendance with vibrant colours. Places like Farzi Cafe, Sikka Cafe, the Yellow Chilli and more will be hosting special Holi menus to celebrate the occasion.
Image Credit: Supplied
ART DUBAI KICKS OFF ON MONDAY: With a fresh programme and a new venue, Art Dubai is back with an in-person showcase. The first IRL art event on the global calendar, Art Dubai 2021 transcends the usual trappings of your typical art fair to symbolise something bigger. This year, mindful of the prevalent restrictions, Art Dubai moves to the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Within its purpose-built venue set under the iconic Gate building, and with the Jumeirah Emirates Towers offering a befitting backdrop, the exhibition showcases 50 galleries from 31 countries, including ten of Dubai’s leading names, together with demonstrating the diversity that is informing the current contemporary design scene.
Image Credit: Supplied
NOMAD SUPPER CLUB: Abu Dhabi Culinary is launching Nomad Supper Club, an experiential dining platform taking over some of the capital’s most quintessential locations through a series of special collaborations with leading culinary minds from March 30 to April 1. The first of four editions this year kicks off with fabled pit master Hattem Mattar and distinguished food blogger Hesa Khalifa at the lavish Emirates Palace on March 30, where diners can revel in a nine-course live-fire tasting menu. The second evening of the series will take place at Abu Dhabi’s first eco-resort, Pure Eco Retreat on March 31 with the finale being a ‘food truck takeover’ of the city on April 1.
Image Credit: Supplied
HUTONG ART DUBAI MENU: Hutong, the contemporary Northern Chinese restaurant, is showing its commitment to the arts and culture community through launching an elegantly curated menu for lunch and dinner, in celebration of the region’s leading art fair, Art Dubai. Taking place from Monday March 29 to Saturday April 3rd, guests and visitors of Art Dubai can take advantage of Hutong’s unlimited Dim Sum Lunch menu. Stars on the menu include a rich Black Pepper Beef Bao, Sweet Bean Sauce Chicken Bao and Black Garlic & Chicken Siu Mai with Sichuan Pepper Spiced Lobster Bao available with a surcharge. Guests visiting Hutong for dinner, will be treated to a menu including the delicate Wild Mushroom and Truffle Bao. Main-courses feature the signature Ma La Chilli Prawns; tender but crunchy prawns in Sichuan peppercorns and spices and Yu Xiang Crispy Eggplant served with chilli garlic sauce. The feast is rounded-off with the delightfully light Bao and Soy or spiced Ma La dessert. The Unlimited Dim Sum Lunch Art Dubai Menu is priced at Dh98 per person, Dinner Art Dubai Menu at Dh198 per person and is available from 29 March to 3 April 2021
Image Credit:
BLA BLA 86 SUNDAYS: Bla Bla is giving back to those in the hospitality industry who work hard, but play harder. Every Sunday, those who work in hospitality, are invited to be part of 86 Sundays (86 is a term used by those in the industry when something has run out). Those wanting to be in the membership club have to fill out a form via the Bla Bla IG and pick up their card. The membership gives guests a special discounted price on drinks in the tent and rooftop bars between 6pm to 1am every Sunday, with beverages at Dh30.
Image Credit: Supplied
HOMEGROWN@SOUK IS BACK: Souk Madinat Jumeirah, the authentic Arabian bazaar which recreates a traditional Middle Eastern marketplace through distinctive architecture and cultural entertainment, is hosting their second Homegrown@Souk food festival from March 26 to April 3. The Homegrown@Souk bill includes a line-up of food and beverage masterclasses and Souk Restaurant Week, to provide diners with an experience of specially curated menus across a wide range of venues including masterclasses and a Souk Restaurant Week, which offers diners the chance to experience a range of venues via specially curated menus. Three set menu options priced at Dh99, Dh149, or Dh199 per sitting will feature select dishes and drinks incorporating locally sourced ingredients.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
TRY ROKA’S FIRST ANNIVERSARY TASTING MENU: This month, contemporary Japanese robatayaki restaurant ROKA is celebrating its first anniversary in Dubai. To celebrate the milestone, ROKA will be launching two tasting menus that will showcase the Dubai restaurant’s most popular dishes as well as ROKA signature dishes. The Seasonal Tasting Menu priced at Dh380 includes 10 dishes, such as the Iceberg lettuce with caramelised onion dressing, ROKA baked potato with yuzu cream & chives and signature dish Beef fillet, chilli, ginger & spring onion. The Premium Tasting Menu, priced at Dh550 features 12 dishes such as the Yellowtail sashimi with yuzu-truffle dressing, a dish made famous in London, the famous Black cod marinated in yuzu miso and Rice hotpot with Japanese mushrooms, mountain vegetables & shaved truffle. Both menus end on a sweet note with the showstopping ROKA dessert platter and a beverage paring menu available upon request.
Image Credit:
THE BREAKFAST CLUB AT COMMON GROUNDS: Visit Common Grounds at The Beach, JBR to enjoy The Breakfast Club deal between Sunday and Wednesday. Gather your pals and visit Common Grounds from 8am to 12pm. Buy one main course and a juice or smoothie and receive unlimited coffee for one hour during the time of purchase. This offer is valid until June 2021 at Common Grounds JBR only and does not include the plain scrambled eggs.
Image Credit: Supplied
TRY A MEDIATION SESSION: Check out the Vipassana Meditation class at Eclipse Wellbeing Hub. Translated as ‘Insight,’ Vipassana is an observation-based meditation technique that centres on the link between mind and body through constant attention to physical sensations. The practice entails deep breathing and diligent awareness and is taught in its authentic form at Eclipse. Benefits from Vipassana mediation comprise improved concentration, clarity of thought and unconditional joy. Single classes start from Dh120 per person and full membership packages are also available.
Image Credit: Supplied
Keto By Foxxy? A Slick New Menu Collaboration! Keto By Foxxy is all set to launch a limited-edition all-pink menu collaboration: Keto x SlimThicc with the coolest cafe in town - Vibe this month! For hi-res images, please click here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ZVAGLB-t8nDqcq6d-G15wKAW6X7GGaMV?usp=sharing March 2021, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Summer is right around the corner, which means more time at the beach! Whether you are a water-baby or prefer to lay low, the changing weather surely brings about a change to our diets. The Keto Diet is a great way to get fit for the summer season, as it calls for less carb intake and more healthy fats to provide energy throughout long summer days. How about we let you in a little secret? You can now have your favourite go-to junk food without worrying about the carbs. UAE’s much loved and home-grown concept, Keto By Foxxy, is now dropping a brand-new menu that’s perfect for all the cool-kids-on-a-diet out there! Titled, ‘Keto x SlimThicc’ the new menu features yummy pizza flavours and cheesecake by Keto By Foxxy and UAE’s most trending F&B concept, Vibe. Best part? They’re all pink! The limited-edition menu, fuses the perfect Keto pizza flavour and a vibrant all-pink base, created and softed to perfection, along with a selection of a delectable pink cheesecake, that are all made to welcome you to the low-carb life. The collaboration combines the best of both worlds - pocket friendly healthy meals and drinks - with a touch from Keto By Foxxy!
Image Credit: Supplied
DOCTOR’S DAY SPECIAL OFFERS: In celebration of Doctor’s Day on March 30, Sarood Hospitality is inviting doctors to dine for free across 12 of its leading restaurant brands as a token of appreciation for their invaluable service. On presentation of a valid ID or business card, doctors will be able to avail the offer and dine free, up to the value of Dh200 on any menu items, at Pai Thai, Trattoria, Hillhouse, The Duck Hook, The Noodle House, Al Nafoorah, Perry & Blackwelder’s, Flow, Babaji, Butcha, Sikka Café and Al Mashowa on March 30.
Image Credit: