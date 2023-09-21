Dubai: UAE residents can expect high temperatures and humidity on Thursday with foggy skies in some parts of the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny to partly cloudy at times. By morning low clouds are expected to appear over the eastern coast, in Fujairah.
This morning, foggy conditions were reported in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region. The NCM issued an alert due to the mist causing low visibility on the roads.
Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers to be careful on the roads. In a social media post, they asked drivers to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. The humidity is expected to be highest at night and Friday morning over coastal and internal areas, such as parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Al Ain.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 46°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 23°C. Dubai is currently at 32°C with partly cloudy skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderately calm.