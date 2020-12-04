UAE: It's weekend and the weather is inviting. It’s a good time to go to the beach or desert safari with family and friends the weather stays pleasant across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy in general. It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning, with fog and mist formation over the most internal and coastal areas. The NCM has issued red fog alert is some parts of Abu Dhabi particularly in Al Haffar and Arjan areas. Motorists are advised to drive slowly due to poor visibility on the roads.
We can expect some light to moderate Westerly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.
The sea is predicted to be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 19 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 28 and 31 °C. And, the lowest will be between 15 and 19 °C.