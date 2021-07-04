Dubai: Some UAE residents had a foggy start to their week as the UAE weather bureau issued a warning due to mist formation.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy, especially eastwards like in the emirate of Fujairah. The amount of clouds are expected to increase in the afternoon and become convective.
The NCM reported fog formation in parts of Abu Dhabi and a yellow alert was issued. Motorists have been warned due to hindered visibility on the roads.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, being in the low to high 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 33 °C with dusty skies.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and on Monday morning over internal and coastal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.